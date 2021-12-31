Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Abbott asking federal government for help with testing sites, medical personnel, monoclonal antibody allocations

Governor Abbott announced today that the State of Texas is requesting more federal assistance...
Governor Abbott announced today that the State of Texas is requesting more federal assistance in the fight against COVID-19.(Office of the Texas Governor)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Office of the Texas Governor

AUSTIN, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the State of Texas, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), has requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies.

“Detecting COVID-19 and preventing COVID-related hospitalizations are critical to our fight against this virus,” said Governor Abbott. “While the Biden administration has cut supplies of monoclonal antibody treatments and testing kits when they are needed most, the State of Texas is urging the federal government to step up in this fight and provide the resources necessary to help protect Texans. Testing sites, additional medical staff, and continued shipments of therapeutics from the federal government will help us continue to save lives and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Texas has requested support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for testing sites in the following counties based on current COVID-19 metrics, including positivity rate and hospitalizations: Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo and Tarrant. This additional testing capability will aid in identifying people with COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, and help prevent and reduce further transmission.

DSHS also has requested additional allocations of sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody therapeutic that is proven to be effective in fighting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and reducing hospitalizations. The agency also requested that the federal government continue to supply the State of Texas with Regeneron and bamlanivimab, monoclonal antibody treatments for other strains of COVID-19 that have also proven to help reduce hospitalizations across the state. DSHS has also requested three teams of medical personnel to provide additional support to hospitals in urban areas of the state that do not have DSHS-contracted staff.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Police: Suspect or suspects broke into Nacogdoches pharmacy, stole ‘large amount’ of prescription drugs
Source: Gray News Media
Milam man dies after car goes off FM 3121 in Sabine County, hits trees
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Source: Gray News Media
Newton man arrested after unsecured lumber goes through vehicle windshield on SH 87
Pedestrian dies at scene after struck by vehicle in Nacogdoches

Latest News

The Texas Capitol during the winter storm on Feb. 16, 2021.
Texas puts final estimate of winter storm death toll at 246
Peggy Weatherford looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and personal...
Wellborn postmaster retires after more than four decades of service
Name any item that might help get a home winter-ready, and the Tractor Supply Company in...
Texans stocking up on supplies for frigid winter weather
Peggy Weatherford spent 41 years with the United States Postal Service and is looking forward...
Wellborn postmaster retires after more than four decades of service
Impact Lufkin is close to completing two homes within the north Lufkin area. This project is...
Impact Lufkin completing first homes in low-income development project