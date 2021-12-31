Black-eyed pea bowls with cornbread croutons for the New Year by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This bowl is a fully comforting, tasty and easy-to-make meal for the New Year. It also features the traditional black eyed peas and greens we Southerners make sure to eat on New Year’s Day.

Black-eyed pea bowls with cornbread croutons

Ingredients

2 fourteen-ounce bags frozen chopped sweet potatoes

Prepared black eyed peas, either from a package you’ve cooked, or canned

12 ounce package of bacon

1 medium onion, minced

1 bag washed and chopped collard greens (or turnip, if you prefer)

quart of chicken broth

one pan of baked cornbread

Red pepper flakes

seasoning blend, such as Tony Chacheres

Method

1. Cook the greens your favorite way; if you don’t know how, an easy method is to saute five or six pieces of bacon in a Dutch oven, adding about a half cup chopped onion and a tablespoon of olive or canola oil. Cook for a couple of minutes over medium heat until the onion becomes translucent. Add the greens to the Dutch oven. Toss them around in the hot bacon, then add the red pepper flakes and the chicken broth. Taste the broth, and season if necessary with your favorite seasoning blend, about a teaspoon at a time. Allow to come to a simmer, stirring occasionally, over medium heat. Cook until desired consistency is reached.

2. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray, or spread with butter or bacon grease. Heat oven to 425 degrees.

3. Spread out the chopped sweet potatoes (or sweet potatoes blend...mine has carrots and red potatoes, too) on the baking sheet in a single layer. Roast in the oven for about 20 minutes, or until fork tender. If the chunks are large, it will take longer to become tender. Remove from oven and set aside.

4. Heat the pre-cooked black eyed peas in a saucepan. If using canned peas, taste them and add seasoning as needed.

5. Chop the baked cornbread into cubes, and spread out on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven until crisp, as if you’re making cornbread croutons.

6. Fry two or three pieces of bacon in a nonstick skillet until crisp. Set aside on paper towels to cool, then crumble.

Put it all together:

When ready to serve, place five or six cornbread cubes in the bottom of a soup bowl. Top with about 1/3 cup each of potatoes, black eyed peas and greens.

Top the bowl with some more cornbread croutons, and a sprinkle of your homemade bacon bits.

Season with pepper sauce or hot sauce, if desired. Enjoy!

Black-eyed pea bowls for the New Year by Mama Steph (East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)

