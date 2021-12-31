Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County Sheriff's Office working to extract abandoned vehicle in ongoing investigation

Mount Pisgah Road
Mount Pisgah Road((Source: KLTV))
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office are at what they say is a crime scene connected to an ongoing investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, a landowner reported an abandoned vehicle in a wooded area on his property on Mount Pisgah Road.

Law enforcement and crime scene investigators were on scene last night and again this morning. Heavy equipment has been brought in to cut a path through dense woods in an effort to extract the vehicle.

Investigators aren’t saying what case this is connected to, but they did confirm the scene as a crime scene.

The road is closed from the 800 block of Mount Pisgah Road to Rusty Road.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

