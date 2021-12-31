Killeen teenager shot after showing up for sale arranged online

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint charging Eric Lavaughn Bonner Jr., 19, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a shooting Wednesday that left a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

At approximately 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, officers with the Killeen Police Department responded to the 900 block of W. Jasper Road in reference to a male who had been shot.

The officers located a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the boy was conducting a business transaction arranged online and was meeting the suspect in the side parking lot of a business on W. Jasper in his vehicle.

Police said the suspect attempted to steal the items, pulled out a handgun and discharged it at the vehicle. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his face.

The suspect, along with two other males, fled on foot.

The Killeen Police Department’s K9 Unit tracked the suspects to a nearby house and two individuals were located and arrested. They were transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Police said one of the suspects was released from jail.

The Killeen Police Department would like to remind everyone about our Safe Exchange Zone located at the Killeen Police Department Lobby at 3304 Community Boulevard.

The lobby has a police officer assigned 24 hours a day and is a safe place to conduct your online business transactions.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or any information about this aggravated assault, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

