New Years Eve Forecast At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy New Year’s Eve, East Texas!! In true East Texas fashion, we are wrapping up the final day of the year with temperatures well above average in the middle to upper 70s for highs and mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers will remain possible north of I-20 this evening, but rain chances will remain limited until after midnight tonight. Shower coverage will increase over East Texas overnight, and a few thunderstorms will be possible, but this will mainly be for areas along and north of I-30. Storm chances increase for the northern half of East Texas after sunrise tomorrow morning as a strong cold front is set to push through the area during the day. Widespread severe weather is not looking likely at this time, but some strong to severe storms will be possible during the late morning and early afternoon hours, especially for areas within the I-20/I-30 corridor. If any severe storms are able to form, damaging winds and quarter sized hail will be the main severe threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Most of the rain will be out of East Texas by the late afternoon and temperatures will plummet behind the cold front. Morning lows on Sunday will range from the middle 20s for the northern half of East Texas to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees for Deep East Texas. This will be the first hard freeze in quite some time for East Texas so be sure to prepare any exposed outdoor pipes and bring in the pets and plants. A brief period of wintry mix could develop early on Sunday morning, but any amount seen would be quite light and zero accumulations are expected. We will see another hard freeze on Monday morning before lows jump back up to the freezing mark on Tuesday. A quick warming trend places highs back into the middle to upper 60s on Wednesday before strong cold front number 2 arrives on Thursday morning. Not much rain is expected with this second frontal passage, but we will see yet another big drop in temperatures as mornings could see middle 20s once again by Friday morning.

