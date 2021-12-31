Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Salado brewery opens electric vehicle charging station

Electric vehicle charging.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - An electric vehicle charging station has opened in Salado to give EV drivers more options on where to change.

In Central Texas there is no shortage of gas stations But finding a charging station for an electric vehicle can be a hassle. In all of Bell County there are only about 8 charging stations according to ChargeHub, a popular website for locating electric vehicle charging stations.

The Salado station is located at Barrow Brewing Company. The brewery’s owner said the location of Salado made it even more necessary to have a station there.

“We are so close to I-35 that it just makes sense for there to be a charging station in Salado,” said KD Hill, the owner of Barrow Brewing Company. “Here at Barrow Brewing we see a lot of people especially during the holidays going between Dallas and Austin and now we can be here for them.”

The charging station is a universal one and can be used with all types of electric vehicles.

Hill says the universal charging station has already saved some stranded electric vehicle drivers.

“We actually had a customer come in and he was prepared to pay a $500 tow fee because he was completely out of juice but then he found our charging station.”

The charging station will now be part of a bigger network. The white house has pledged 7.5 billion dollars to fund a national electric vehicle charging network as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law. The money has not been dispersed yet so the brewery’s charging station was privately funded but the owners say they are proud to be ahead of the change.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

