Texas A&M nursing graduates ready to stand on healthcare front lines

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 30 Texas A&M University School of Nursing 2021 graduates are preparing to take their place on the healthcare front lines. The 2021 nursing school cohort started and completed their courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing courses require a lot of hands-on experiences in the classroom and in the hospitals, but that was limited because of the pandemic. Students also had to learn virtually like many around the country. When able to go into the hospitals, Christina Zeig, a December 2021 nursing school graduate, said it was tough seeing a lot of people battle COVID.

“We were working with patients even as nursing students so seeing that and hearing stuff from the nurses but also hearing about this burnout and short staff and not getting the help that they needed really made me question if nursing was the right place for me to go,” Zeig said.

Although it was difficult, the challenges became fuel for many students. Zeig said students grew from their nursing school experience and learned to be more flexible.

“I’m seeing this stuff in real time and seeing really this is where we’re needed the most,” Steele LeBlanc, a December 2021 nursing school graduate, said.

LeBlanc said not only is he ready to enter the healthcare field but also excited to be a positive representation of male nurses. He’s already accepted a job as a pediatric nurse in Houston.

“I’m ready to be that influence, be that help that’s necessary to the patient population in Houston,” Leblanc said.

Zeig is going the same route as LeBlanc. She has accepted a pediatric nursing position in Memphis and is excited to fulfill a dream that she has had since middle school.

