TMZ: Actress Betty White dead at 99

(KLTV) - Actress Betty White has died at the age of 99, TMZ reports.

White’s agent and friend Jeff Witjas also confirmed her death in a statement to People magazine.

White had the longest running career in TV as a female prior to her death. She is perhaps best known for her role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. She began her career in 1939.

White’s 100th birthday would have been on January 17.

