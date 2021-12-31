Whistleblower trial date set in Deep East Texas DPS troopers suing DPS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A trial date has been set in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by five Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

These five troopers once or currently serve at the Nacogdoches and Center duty stations. The summary judgement concludes some, but not all, of the troopers claims can be argued in court.

The suit claims that under Texas DPS Sgt. Robert Shugart’s command, the troopers were expected to make a certain number of arrests and traffic stops. In exchange, the sergeant offered monetary prizes, the suit claims. This is in violation of the Texas Transportation Code according to the claimants’ attorneys Tanner Franklin and Sean Hightower. DPS is not commenting on the legal action.

The trial date is Tuesday, February 22 in federal court in Lufkin.

