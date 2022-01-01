Lufkin, Angelina County officials warn against unauthorized mobile COVID-19 test sites

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - According to Lufkin and Angelina County officials, the city received a report of an unauthorized mobile testing site in the old Kmart parking lot on Friday. This site is not affiliated with ACCHD or the City of Lufkin, according to Asst. City Manager Gerald Williamson.

“Established medical providers are the only reliable and recommended testing sites. I strongly recommend people not use questionable testing locations or services,” Williamson said.

Further legal research will have to be done to determine if a municipality has the authority to shutdown sites like this one in the future. In the meantime, city and ACCHD officials warn citizens to be leery of unauthorized testing sites, according to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin.

“It could easily be a scam to get your personal information for fraudulent use or to scam money from you, your insurance provider or the government,” Williamson said.

