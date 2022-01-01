Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin, Angelina County officials warn against unauthorized mobile COVID-19 test sites

“It could easily be a scam to get your personal information for fraudulent use or to scam money...
“It could easily be a scam to get your personal information for fraudulent use or to scam money from you, your insurance provider or the government,” Williamson said.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - According to Lufkin and Angelina County officials, the city received a report of an unauthorized mobile testing site in the old Kmart parking lot on Friday. This site is not affiliated with ACCHD or the City of Lufkin, according to Asst. City Manager Gerald Williamson.

“Established medical providers are the only reliable and recommended testing sites. I strongly recommend people not use questionable testing locations or services,” Williamson said.

Further legal research will have to be done to determine if a municipality has the authority to shutdown sites like this one in the future. In the meantime, city and ACCHD officials warn citizens to be leery of unauthorized testing sites, according to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin.

“It could easily be a scam to get your personal information for fraudulent use or to scam money from you, your insurance provider or the government,” Williamson said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter Crash
DPS releases names of victims in fatal Polk County helicopter crash
Micah King is in custody.
Man taken into custody in connection with Turtle Creek, Gaslight Blvd. burglaries in Lufkin
Mount Pisgah Road
Vehicle belonging to missing Gregg County woman found with human remains inside
Leads surface in Lufkin holiday crime spree
Leads surface in Lufkin holiday crime spree
In this file photo, Actress Betty White, who turns 100 on Jan. 17, poses for a portrait...
TMZ: Actress Betty White dead at 99

Latest News

More than 30 Texas A&M nursing school school graduates started and completed their program...
Texas A&M nursing graduates ready to stand on healthcare front lines
FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 4,229 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE - The logo for Teva appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
New York jury holds drug firm Teva liable in opioid crisis