New year, new me? Divorce filings increase after holidays

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As the holidays come to a close, and the year 2022 is starting, many people are starting to reevaluate their lives and hoping for a happier and healthier future. The expression “new year, new me” might mean making important decisions to better one’s future.

January is the most popular month to file for divorce and is even unofficially coined as the divorce month, according to Reader’s Digest. Divorce lawyer James Lostracco said that his firm sees an increase in divorce filings after the holidays every year.

“I think at the beginning of the year, all of us tend to evaluate where we are, where we’re going, and what we want for our lives. And sometimes, when a marriage is fundamentally flawed, and it’s irreparable, then people decide that this is the year that they’re going to take a new direction,” Lostracco said.

Lostracco said people often wait until a new calendar tax year starts. Divorce filings are uncommon in November and December as many Americans see these months as a time for families to come together to enjoy the cheerful season.

“The impact that the holidays have on family law is that many people want to postpone the pain that going through a divorce necessarily brings to a family during that holiday period. They want their kids to enjoy the holidays as much as they can, and they want to defer that painful process of starting the divorce until after the holiday season,” Lostracco said.

Lostracco said that he believes financial disagreements are one of the major reasons for divorce. He said, oftentimes, these arguments are triggered by holiday spending.

“The holiday period is a time of excess spending, and so, people begin to see the results of that spending in January, and that does have a driving effect on divorce filings,” Lostracco said.

