Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram, rescue underway

Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck overnight.(Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - At least one tram car got stuck Friday night at Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico because of icy conditions, trapping at least 20 people for hours.

A helicopter rescue is underway, with at least eight people safely back at the base of the mountain, A reporter for KOAT at the scene tweeted.

Media reports say those aboard the tram are in good condition with food, water and blanket.

Those at the scene northeast of Albuquerque include the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

