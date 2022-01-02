Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Baylor defeats Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl

Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) returns an interception for 96 yards against Mississippi...
Baylor cornerback Al Walcott (13) returns an interception for 96 yards against Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7), right, during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor defeated Ole Miss in the 88th Sugar Bowl. With the win the Bears end the season 12-2. It’s the first 12-win season in Baylor history.

Ole Miss starting quarterback Matt Corral had to leave the game late in the first quarter with an injury and would not return.

Al Walcott scored on a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown. That is a Sugar Bowl and New Year’s Six record. Baylor led Ole Miss 7-0 at the half.

The second half Ole Miss found the end zone to tie things up at 7, but then there was a swing of momentum.

Baylor and Killeen Shoemaker product Monaray Baldwin scored from 48 yards out. Shortly after, JT Woods picked off Ole Miss backup quarterback Luke Altmyer. Gerry Bohanon then connected with RJ Sneed and the Bears took a 21-7 lead.

