Mark in Texas History: Marker, Respess Creek all that remains of East Texas community

Pictured is Respess Creek in Panola County. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pictured is Respess Creek in Panola County. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - All that is left of what was once a small community is just a historical marker and a creek. Respess Creek is this week’s subject of Mark in Texas History with Mark Scirto.

It was in the 1870s when Richard Respess and his wife moved to this area, which is just northeast of Carthage off of U.S. Highway 79.

Respess donated his land and taught at the first school built in this community, known as the Frog Pond community.

Respess’ oldest son, Charlie, lived near this site and operated a general store.

Over the years, the family allowed access to the stream for perch and catfishing. That’s when the stream became known as Respess Creek.

Respess Creek was honored with a historical marker in 1979.

Pictured is the Respess Creek historical marker. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pictured is the Respess Creek historical marker. (Source: KLTV Staff)

