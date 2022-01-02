Police: Suspect or suspects broke into Nacogdoches pharmacy, stole ‘large amount’ of prescription drugs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a pharmacy on North Street on the night of New Year’s Eve. During the burglary, the suspect or suspects stole a “large amount” of prescription drugs.

According to Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department, the burglary occurred at the Medicine Shoppe, which is located at 212 North Street. The NPD media report stated that officers responded to a report of an unsecured business Saturday afternoon.

Further investigation revealed that a suspect or suspects broke into the Medicine Shoppe and stole a “large amount of prescription” drugs.

Handy said the pharmacy’s owners will not know the value of the stolen prescription drugs until they complete an inventory.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.