Spots still open for Brandon Belt’s $100K Grand Slam tournament

Brandon Belt fishing
Brandon Belt fishing
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There are about 100 spots still open form the inaugural Brand Belt $100,000 Grand Slam bass fishing tournament.

The event will be February 3-5, 2022 on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir. There will be 400 boats allowed in the tournament. The top 20 from the cumulative weight from Thursday and Friday will move on to Saturday. No one fishing in the tournament will be allowed to fish on the lake Monday-Wednesday leading up to the event.

“I would love to come out here and change someone’s life,” Belt said. “That is the ultimate goal. It would be a lot of fun for me to see that. Like I have told everyone else, I am a go big or go home type of guy and this was the best way to do that.”

The top team will win $100,000 guaranteed. A total of $400,000 will be given out throughout the event. The angler with the biggest catch on Thursday and Friday will win a Basscat boat valued at around $70,000. After Christmas, Belt announced a new prize - the team with the largest five-fish bag over 40 pounds will get $25,000.

“I wanted to give back to the guys that fish Rayburn and our local anglers,” Belt said. “I wanted to give them the chance to win money. I have a new love for bass fishing and I thought this would be a good way to do it.”

Fishers of Men Ministries will be bringing out their trailer which will allow for a proper weigh in of the catch. The event will also be used to raise money for the non-profit that helps orphans in Brazil.

