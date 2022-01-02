Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12PM today. We’re starting the day off with a light winter mix in some areas, however no major accumulations or travel impacts are expected. That said, with temperatures below freezing this morning, there could be some ice on the roads from any moisture left over from yesterday. Once the clouds and flurries move on out, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Also, a windy day, 15-30mph out of the NW. Highs this afternoon in the upper 30s.

Another Hard Freeze is expected tomorrow morning, but we’ll warm up into the 40s tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies. We’ll see a warming trend through Tues/Wed, highs will reach the 60s by the middle of the week. Then, another front arrives and takes us down into the 50s for highs on Thursday and Friday. At this time, we’ve taken the rain out of the forecast for Thursday, but now have rain in the forecast for next Saturday. A low chance right now, but still something. Have a great Sunday.

