Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17

(Gray News) - Despite the passing of the cultural icon on Friday, a documentary on Betty White is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a special theatrical tribute, was originally intended to celebrate the star’s 100th birthday.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

It also includes tributes from her famous friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

