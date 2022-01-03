Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Bullet fired into Nacogdoches County bedroom tied to celebration

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A bullet striking the interior of a woman’s bedroom may have been related to New Year’s Eve partiers.

According to a statement by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of South St. around 11:40 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call in which a resident reported a bullet striking her bedroom wall just above her bed, where she was laying at the time.

The woman was not injured in the incident and a rifle round was recovered from the wall.

Investigators said they have identified several individuals who had allegedly been shooting in the area at the time a short distance north of the woman’s residence.

An AK-47 style rifle, magazines and ammunition were collected by investigators at the scene after the men allegedly told deputies they’d been shooting into some brush that night. Several spent casings of the same caliber as the firearm were said to have been recovered from the scene as well. Investigators said this incident appears to be related to people celebrating New Years Eve.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Police: Suspect or suspects broke into Nacogdoches pharmacy, stole ‘large amount’ of prescription drugs
Source: Gray News Media
Milam man dies after car goes off FM 3121 in Sabine County, hits trees
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Source: Gray News Media
Newton man arrested after unsecured lumber goes through vehicle windshield on SH 87
Pedestrian dies at scene after struck by vehicle in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Nacogdoches man identified as victim of New Year’s Eve pedestrian crash
The woman has a non-life-threatening injury.
Woman sitting on patio struck by stray bullet in Nacogdoches Co.
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,957 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Hudson police arrested Amanda Ebarb as a suspect in a New Year's Eve robbery and assault...
Lufkin woman gets 8 years for convenience store robbery