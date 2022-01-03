First Alert: Another widespread freeze on tap for tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies, dry air, and near calm winds will lead to another widespread freeze tonight as overnight lows bottom out in the middle-to-upper 20′s. Therefore, it would be wise to keep those pipes insulated and pets and plants protected for one more night in the Piney Woods.

Tuesday will be sunny and milder as the return of southerly breezes will lead to daytime highs topping out in the lower 60′s.

We will keep a gradual warming trend ongoing through the mid-week time frame with more clouds moving overhead before another cold front passes through late Wednesday. Since the atmosphere will be dry, no precipitation is expected with its passage through east Texas.

Behind the front, blustery, northwest winds will return on Thursday as temperatures will be cooler with skies becoming partly cloudy.

This will set the stage for a light freeze for Friday morning as high pressure moves overhead and our winds relax.

By the time we transition into the weekend, the onset of southerly winds will quickly transport in moisture and combine with a few upper-air disturbances to bring back some modest rain and storm chances to the Piney Woods.

These modest rain chances will continue into early Sunday before another cold front quickly switches the winds back to the northwest and ushers in a fresh batch of cooler air for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

