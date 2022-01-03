Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Impact Lufkin completing first homes in low-income development project

By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Impact Lufkin is close to completing two homes within the north Lufkin area. This project is only the start of the non-profit’s North Lufkin community development plan.

The project was set to help improve North Lufkin all while helping low-income families acquire homeownership.

“We’ve mainly tried to target the low-income individuals that probably wouldn’t have a chance to purchase a home,” said Robert Shankle, the president of Impact Lufkin.

Voted Non-Profit of the Year, Impact Lufkin’s goal is to help walk those first-time home buyers through the process, every step of the way.

“Just try, you know. You might not succeed the first time, but just try and apply for one of the houses because I know that’s the goal for everyone to own a home. So we are trying to make that possible for anyone that’s trying to purchase a house,” Shankle said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

