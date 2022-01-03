Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin woman gets 8 years for convenience store robbery

Hudson police arrested Amanda Ebarb as a suspect in a New Year's Eve robbery and assault...
Hudson police arrested Amanda Ebarb as a suspect in a New Year's Eve robbery and assault incident.(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Amanda Marilee Ebarb pleaded guilty in Judge Paul White’s court on Mon. Dec. 27. 2021 to a charge of robbery, accepting an eight-year prison sentence.

Ebarb’s conviction is in connection with the robbery of A Deel’s #2 at 7:55 p.m., December 31, 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, upon entering the store, Jordan Franklin Hartt pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money. The affidavit states Ebarb then began collecting money from the cash register as Hartt assaulted the clerk. During the assault, Hartt allegedly struck the clerk on the back, discharging the gun and causing the clerk to suffer a non-life threatening head wound.

Hartt’s case is currently pending, according to court records.

Previous reporting:

Second suspect identified in NYE convenience store assault, robbery

Hudson police: Male suspect in New Year’s Eve robbery, shooting in custody

