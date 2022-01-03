Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man reported missing in 2021 was found dead due to a single vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Clay W. Kirk, 65, of Longview, was found dead in his vehicle on Sunday near Henderson. Kirk was originally reported missing on Oct. 26, 2021. It is believed Kirk died the same day he was reported missing after he disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of State Loop 571 and State Highway 259, crossing over all lanes of the roadway, entered a ditch and struck an embankment which caused his vehicle to flip. The vehicle came to rest in a wooded area which was not visible from the roadway.

Kirk’s vehicle was discovered by a property owner.

