Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLT/KTREV) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After another hard freeze and cold morning, we’ll be warmer this afternoon than yesterday. Highs today will be in the upper 40s under sunny skies. Calmer winds today too, out of the southeast. Tonight, we’ll see more sub-freezing temperatures; however, a hard freeze is not expected. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 60s, and then another cold front swings through. For Thursday, our highs will be back in the 50s, staying there for Friday too. For this week, you can expect mostly sunny days overall, with periods of clouds at times. We’ll stay dry until the weekend, mostly cloudy skies with low rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures look like they’ll be in the upper 60s.

