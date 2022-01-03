Monday’s Weather: Sunny and cold today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 20s this morning, so bundle up before you head out the door. Much lighter winds are in store for us today with lots of sunshine. It’ll be cold most of the day with highs only in the upper 40s. More sunshine tomorrow, but winds turn out of the south and southwest and begin to pick up through the afternoon. This will help things warm up quickly. Expect highs near 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon. A weak cold front arrives Wednesday with another cool down, but no rain. Temperatures will be back in the 50s for the end of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.