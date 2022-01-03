Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches man identified as victim of New Year’s Eve pedestrian crash

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released more information about a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.

The victim who was struck by a vehicle was Bobby Brown, Jr. 29, of Nacogdoches.

Police say that just after 8 p.m. they responded to a report of Brown being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of E. Main St. at Lamar St. Police reported that he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

