Nacogdoches man identified as victim of New Year’s Eve pedestrian crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released more information about a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.

The victim who was struck by a vehicle was Bobby Brown, Jr. 29, of Nacogdoches.

Police say that just after 8 p.m. they responded to a report of Brown being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of E. Main St. at Lamar St. Police reported that he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

