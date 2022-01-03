NFL moves Cowboys game to Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL is adjusting the schedule for the final week of the season including a double header of Saturday games on ABC with the Cowboys on the road against the Eagles and the Chiefs traveling to Denver.

The games are being moved from Sunday to Saturday. Both the Cowboys and Eagles have already clinched playoff berths. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs need a win and a Tennessee loss to Houston on Sunday to claim the top spot in the AFC.

Both games will simulcast on ESPN and ABC. Kansas City and Denver will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Dallas and Philadelphia will kick off at 7:15 p.m.

The NFL also announced the Sunday night prime time game will be the Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders with the winner getting a wild card playoff spot and the loser seeing their season come to an end.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.