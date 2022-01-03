Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
No timeout, no challenge for Cowboys after apparent fumble

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw a pass as Arizona Cardinals outside...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw a pass as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones chases him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys were out of timeouts and also out of challenges.

They were unable to get an official review of an apparent fumble that would have given them the ball back with just over 2 1/2 minutes left.

Arizona ran out the clock and beat the NFC East champion Cowboys 25-22 in a matchup of 11-5 playoff teams.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch says it was a fumble and that he doesn’t understand why there couldn’t be some kind of review with the technology that’s available.

Dallas will return home for a wild-card game in two weeks after ending the regular season next Saturday in Philadelphia.

