Paris teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A teen is behind bars and faces several charges after police discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant during a traffic stop on Sunday.

At around 9 p.m., Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonham St for speeding.

The passenger, 17-year-old Finess Shamar McCuin, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This warrant stemmed from a July 5, 2021 investigation where another 17-year-old male was shot during a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of E Tudor St.

McCuin was also found to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon.

He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

