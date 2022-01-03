Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Roe lawyer Sarah Weddington helped redefine abortion rights

Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday,...
Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday, June 4, 2013, in Albany, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mike Groll)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Sarah Weddington is being remembered this week as a champion of feminism whose work impacted the nation’s politics as views shifted on abortion.  

The young Texas lawyer who won the Roe v. Wade case at the U.S. Supreme Court died Sunday at 76.

The Supreme Court ruling in 1973 cemented Weddington’s place in history and realigned the major political parties in the U.S. Weddington was a Democrat who went on to advocate for women’s rights as a Texas legislator and as an advisor to former President Jimmy Carter.

As federal courts consider cases that could curtail access to abortion in some states, advocates for and against the procedure say Weddington’s work is in the spotlight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Police: Suspect or suspects broke into Nacogdoches pharmacy, stole ‘large amount’ of prescription drugs
Source: Gray News Media
Milam man dies after car goes off FM 3121 in Sabine County, hits trees
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Source: Gray News Media
Newton man arrested after unsecured lumber goes through vehicle windshield on SH 87
Pedestrian dies at scene after struck by vehicle in Nacogdoches

Latest News

William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an...
Texas oil billionaire William ‘Tex’ Moncrief Jr. dead at 101
Texas officials are asking the federal government for increased COVID-19 testing sites and...
Texas seeks federal aid for COVID-19 testing and treatment
Tesla says it delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count.
Tesla says it delivered record 936K vehicles in 2021, up 87%
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash