Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saints triumph in low-scoring affair over the Panthers

Alvin Kamara scored the lone touchdown for the Saints in their win.
Alvin Kamara scored the lone touchdown for the Saints in their win.(Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are back to a .500 record, but it didn’t come easy. The Saints slogged and struggled for the three quarters, finally in the fourth they found their footing to grab a victory over Carolina, 18-10.

The Saints will enter Week 18 with an 8-8 record. They’ll be on the road at Atlanta (7-9). The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to Buffalo.

The Saints only found the end zone once in the contest. That came courtesy of Taysom Hill’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara. Their connection was the winning margin, extending New Orleans advantage to 18-10.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson sealed the win with an interception of Sam Darnold.

Hill went 17-of-28 passing for 222 yards, with the one touchdown pass. He also rushed for 48 yards.

Brett Maher connected on four field goals on the afternoon.

Cam Jordan registered 3.5 sacks for the Black and Gold defense.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Police: Suspect or suspects broke into Nacogdoches pharmacy, stole ‘large amount’ of prescription drugs
Source: Gray News Media
Milam man dies after car goes off FM 3121 in Sabine County, hits trees
A wrecker pulls Rosemary Rodriguez' car out of a wooded area. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Family hopes for answers after missing car of Rosemary Rodriguez found
Source: Gray News Media
Newton man arrested after unsecured lumber goes through vehicle windshield on SH 87
Pedestrian dies at scene after struck by vehicle in Nacogdoches

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman, right, is called for a penalty on a pass intended...
Lance throws 2 TD passes to lead 49ers past Texans 23-7
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw a pass as Arizona Cardinals outside...
No timeout, no challenge for Cowboys after apparent fumble
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Chiefs unable to clinch AFC’s top seed, fall 34-31 to Bengals
From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77