SFA basketball ready to play after 3 weeks of no games

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are doing all they can with practices and team meetings to get ready for their Western Athletic Conference opener a week later than planned.

The first two conference games for the Lumberjacks were postponed due to COVID-19 issues inside the UT-Rio Grande Valley and Lamar programs. It will have been 19 days between games if SFA is able to play at Abilene Christian on Thursday night.

“It is going to prepare us for the conference tournament and once we get through this hard stretch for the next couple of days we are through with our hard practice time because we have lost our bye weeks,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “It is into game mode.”

SFA has dealt with this before. The team lost an early season tournament appearance and several games later in the year due to COVID-19 cancelations. Keller is hoping his returning players lean on that experience when dealing with the down time.

“These kids have gone through it,” Keller said. “They know what it is like and they know how to handle it. The team that is most flexible when it is time to play will have the most success this year.”

For the student athletes it has been about getting fresh for what could be a sprint to the finish in a loaded conference with just one spot available in the NCAA National Tournament.

“It has given me more time to heal and pick that rhythm up,” Nigel Hawkins said. “Obviously not playing in three weeks is not that fun. We just talk about being flexible and being able to respond when things do not go our way but it is frustrating. "

The ‘Jacks game at Abilene Thursday night is the first of seven games in 14 days. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

