Tesla says it delivered record 936K vehicles in 2021, up 87%

Tesla says it delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Tesla says it delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count.

The electric vehicle company announced its fourth-quarter production and delivery results Sunday. The Austin, Texas-based carmaker says it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, which is also a record for the company and thousands more cars than Wall Street analysts expected.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives says the numbers are “jaw-dropping” given the ongoing global chip shortage affecting the automotive industry.

He says the production increase was likely boosted by growing demand in China, as well as broader enthusiasm for electric vehicles.

