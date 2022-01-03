Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas oil billionaire William ‘Tex’ Moncrief Jr. dead at 101

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an oil and gas empire over more than 70 years in the industry, has died. He was 101.

A spokeswoman for Moncrief Oil confirmed his death to The Associated Press Wednesday but could not immediately provide further details. Moncrief, who went by the nickname “Tex,” was born in Arkansas in 1920.

His father, William Alvin “Monty” Moncrief, was among early wildcatters who drilled for oil in East Texas and the younger Moncrief spent most of his life building on that tradition.

