Texas seeks federal aid for COVID-19 testing and treatment

Texas officials are asking the federal government for increased COVID-19 testing sites and treatment.
Texas officials are asking the federal government for increased COVID-19 testing sites and treatment.(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas officials are asking the federal government for increased COVID-19 testing sites and treatment.

The request made Friday follows reports earlier this week that Texas is running low on the antibody treatment that has proved most effective against the surging omicron variant.

The Texas Division for Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services requested federal resources for more testing locations, increased medical personnel and more monoclonal antibody treatment.

The health agency on Monday announced that regional infusion centers in five of the state’s largest cities exhausted their supply of the treatment that is most effective against omicron.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

