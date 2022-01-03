UT Tyler teams sweep Midwestern State to open conference play

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT-Tyler men’s and women’s basketball teams had a good Sunday a sweep of Midwestern State on Sunday afternoon.

The men won with late heroics. Micah Fuller and Paul Djoko made three straight three-point baskets to take the lead. The duo was also part of a key defensive stop that gave the Patriots the 69-68 victory. The men improved their record to 9-1 and 2-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

The women’s game saw a record setting performance with Lovisa Hevinder hitting nine three pointers to set a program record for the most three-pointers in a single game. The women won 86-60. Their record improves to 8-2 and 2-0 in conference play.

