Woman sitting on patio struck by stray bullet in Nacogdoches Co.

The woman has a non-life-threatening injury.
The woman has a non-life-threatening injury.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into a shooting that occurred over the holiday weekend.

A 22-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 while sitting on the outdoor patio of her employer’s home in the 3000 block of Hwy 59 S. The woman said she heard gunshots in the area and felt an impact about 30 seconds to a minute after hearing gunfire.

The woman suffered a small laceration to her back. She was treated and released from a Lufkin hospital for the non-life threatening injury.

The woman’s employer discovered a slug on his patio the following morning, at which point he contacted the sheriff’s office. The bullet struck her at a downward trajectory, investigators said, as if returning to earth after being fired up into the air at another location, investigators believe.

It is unclear from where the round was fired. The slug was collected by investigators, but no suspect has been identified.

