Ancient rocks vandalized at Big Bend National Park

Names and date carved into an ancient rock at Big Bend
Names and date carved into an ancient rock at Big Bend(Big Bend National Park)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TEXAS – On December 26th, a panel of ancient writings in the Indian Head area of Big Bend National Park was irreparably damaged when vandals scratched their names and the date across the prehistoric art. 

Park managers have seen an increase in vandalism and graffiti in the area, and ask anyone with information about these incidents, or the persons involved, to contact the law enforcement staff of Big Bend National Park.

Graffiti is vandalism, is costly, and extremely difficult if not impossible to remove. It is also illegal. Rock art and ancient cultural sites are also protected under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act (ARPA).

“Big Bend National Park belongs to all of us. Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks,” Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker said. “With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation’s heritage is lost forever.”

Since 2015, park archeologists have documented over fifty instances of vandalism to these priceless sites. If you discover vandalized rock art, please don’t attempt to clean it yourself. Trained staff will attempt to mitigate the damage as quickly as possible, using highly specialized techniques. Staff have already treated the most recent vandalism at Indian Head, but much of the damage is, unfortunately, permanent.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or the persons involved, should contact the Big Bend National Park Communication Center at 432-477-1187.

