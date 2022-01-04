First Alert: A gradual warming trend will commence ahead of our next cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the return of southerly winds, temperatures tonight will be on the chilly side, but will stay well above freezing as lows drop into the middle 40′s. Since skies will be mainly clear, we cannot rule out some areas of patchy fog developing, especially as we head toward daybreak tomorrow.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as the southerly breezes lead to afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60′s. It will feel great to get outdoors for your mid-week.

The warming trend will halt after Wednesday as our next cold front slides through our area early Thursday morning. Since the atmosphere will be fairly dry, no precipitation is expected with its passage through east Texas.

Behind the front, blustery, northwest winds will return on Thursday afternoon, ushering in a fresh batch of cooler air back into the Piney Woods as skies becoming mostly sunny.

This will set the stage for a light freeze for Friday morning as high pressure moves overhead and our winds relax.

By the time we transition into the weekend, the onset of southerly winds will quickly transport in moisture and combine with a few upper-air disturbances to bring back some modest rain and storm chances to the Piney Woods, especially on Saturday afternoon and evening.

These modest rain chances will continue into early Sunday before another cold front quickly switches the winds back to the northwest and ushers in cooler air for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

Behind the Sunday cold front, skies will clear out as cool, northerly winds look to continue through early next week. This will lead to chilly nights and seasonally cool afternoons under mostly clear skies.

