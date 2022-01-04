Funeral service set for retired Nacogdoches surgeon Dr. Larry Walker

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral service for retired Nacogdoches surgeon Dr. Larry Walker will be held on Friday, Jan. 7.

According to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, the service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 903 North St. in Nacogdoches. The service will start at 11 a.m.

The hospital said a livestream of the service will be available for those who cannot attend in person on the church’s Facebook page.

Walker was Chief of Surgeons for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for decades before retiring in 2017. Walker died on Dec. 16. He was 81 years old.

