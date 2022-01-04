Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott sues Biden over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Texas National Guard

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden(CNN PHOTO)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he is suing the Biden Administration over its “unconstitutional” vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard.

In a letter sent Tuesday, the Texas governor reminded everyone to not punish any Texas National Guard member who choose to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As the commander-in-chief of Texas’s militia, I have issued a straightforward order to every member of the Texas National Guard within my chain of command: Do not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Abbott said in the letter.

The letter comes after the Biden administration tried to subject non-federal guardsmen to an unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Last month, Abbott sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirming that will not impose the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the Texas National Guard.

“In that capacity, on October 4, 2021, I ordered the Adjutant General of Texas to comply with my Executive Order GA-39,” Abbott said in the letter a month prior. “If unvaccinated guardsmen suffer any adverse consequences within the State of Texas, they will have only President Biden and his Administration to blame.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

