Joaquin VFD battles barn fire Monday night

A barn caught fire Monday night in Joaquin.
A barn caught fire Monday night in Joaquin.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOAQUIN, Texas (KLTV) - A barn was damaged in a late-night fire Monday in Joaquin.

According to the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire on County Road 3524 at 11:05 p.m. Monday.

The department said the fire burned much of the tools and equipment stored inside, but no injuries were reported. The JVFD were assisted by the neighboring DeSoto Fire District #1 from Logansport.

