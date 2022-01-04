Joaquin VFD battles barn fire Monday night

JOAQUIN, Texas (KLTV) - A barn was damaged in a late-night fire Monday in Joaquin.

According to the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire on County Road 3524 at 11:05 p.m. Monday.

The department said the fire burned much of the tools and equipment stored inside, but no injuries were reported. The JVFD were assisted by the neighboring DeSoto Fire District #1 from Logansport.

