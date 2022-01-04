Longview RV restoration business attracting attention of television shows

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There is a Longview business that is the attracting attention of national television shows. One network has already done a shoot, and two others will be on scene for different shows in the coming months.

According to American RV Restoration Owner Ethan Langley, business is rolling right along.

“We’ve got trailers here; we’ve got trailers there. We’ve got almost 41 here on the lot and we’re booked up until March for just about anything to be honest with you,” Langley said.

And a while back he got a call from a popular A&E TV show.

“Shipping Wars,” Langley said.

And they think he has TV-worthy content. But how did they know about Ethan?

“People like you, Jamey. Friends, family, I mean, one lady says, my uncle you know and have you talk to him. It just starts like that and goes crazy,” Langley said.

And Shipping Wars brought the crazy, the last few days of 2021, when they sent a crew for a shoot of Ethan and his workers.

“It was really cool. They brought out a bunch of Jameys. So, they were all over the place, and they were filming for two days straight, sunup to sundown. And we got to enjoy the TV magic I don’t normally get to see,” Langley said.

And it’s looking like he may see more behind the scenes pretty soon.

“We’ve got a couple more we’re working with right now. The Travel Channel; I’m doing a documentary across the United States in a trailer that we’re working on and possibly another shoot with Discovery. You just never know in this business. Every day is different,” Langley said.

About a year ago he had another network approach him.

“Well, they wanted to do a reality series, but they wanted to do it on the crew and the family and everybody here. So, it was going to be a 24-7 type of deal, and we didn’t really want to get into all that. We have so many dreams we have to make true for these people out here that we didn’t have time for that,” Langley said.

So, they passed on that one. But single show shoots? Well, he can do that, but he can’t really talk about content.

“Certain networks we have to sign different; two-year contract on one, one episode contract on another. So different networks, different things,” Langley said.

And another different thing is a stagecoach his crew airbrushed. It’ll be featured in the show “1883″ on yet another network.

Langley wasn’t given an exact date the Shipping Wars episode will run, but he’s guessing in the next couple months.

Langley said several other shows and magazines have also shown interest in his business. He said some magazines will be coming in the next month.

