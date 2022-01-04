Nacogdoches’ Josh Thompson preparing for Senior Bowl, NFL Combine

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Josh Thompson’s playing time at the University of Texas is done but his time of playing football is not done.

Thompson is working out getting ready for the annual Senior Bowl and then the NFL Combine. Thompson played for the University of Texas as a defensive back for five years after attending Nacogdoches High School where he was an an All-America, all-state and two-time all-district honoree.

“First I was really huge on baseball but I found my love with football playing in the Pineywoods league here in Nacogdoches from 7 to about 10 or11 years old,” Thompson said. “Just having that in the back of my mind and going to high school to play football, going to camps and watching NFL teams I always told myself I wanted to be there.”

Thompson has been putting in work ever since he stepped foot on the field at Nacogdoches high school knowing the long grind it takes to get to the NFL.

“Just coming out here in high school and putting all the work in and seeing everything pay off, it really means a lot to me and my family,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s high school and college teammate Brandon Jones was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2020. In 2019 Greg Roberts Jr. was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Before the trio, the last player drafted from Nacogdoches was Kynan Forney in 2001.

“Me and Brandon have been playing together since we were like 7 years old,” Thompson said. “Me and him just playing together and just going off to college means everything. Not just for me but for the younger generation here in Nacogdoches that people can actually do it. "

Thompson was like most kids in East Texas, a Cowboys fan. While Thompson admires the Cowboys current defense and will always love the team he is ready to put his heart and work ethic into whatever team drafts him.

“You are going to get a hard worker and someone that gives back to the community,” Thompson said. “That has always been my goal and just making my family proud. That is my main goal. Just be there for those that need me, work hard and I am not done yet.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.