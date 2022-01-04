One dead after trash truck accident in Paris
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - An employee of RMP Staffing has died after sustaining injuries in an accident involving a garbage truck on Tuesday morning.
According to city officials, the accident happened on the 1900 block of Jackson Street around 11:30 a.m.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family and the accident is currently under investigation.
