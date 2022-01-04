Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pandemic-related stress could increase amid latest COVID surge, experts warn

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With more headlines of COVID-19′s resurgence, it is easy for many to tune out the subject. Even so, the virus’ effects could still take an impact on people’s mental health.

“Everybody out there right now, I can guarantee, knows somebody who has sought help for mental health,” said Sam Fiala, counseling and psychology chair at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, reaching out for mental health help seems a bit more normal. “Certainly, we’ve seen a rise locally,” said Fiala. “Local practitioners are booked out.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that since the pandemic, more people are reporting symptoms of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and overall stress.

As COVID cases start to surge again, some of that may not go away soon. Even after a holiday season that felt a little more normal.

“We’re interacting more, traveling more,” said Fiala. “But then after you do that, you come back and you see the spiking numbers, you go, ‘OK, wow.’”

There will still be a need to connect with others, even if it means going back to virtual ways, Fiala said.

“More than anything else, more than learning a language or learning a hobby, I think it’s probably about connecting with people in your lives and working on those relationships,” Fiala said.

But with more word of COVID’s spread, there is once again a fear of people being burned out

“It’s pretty common to develop attitudes in response to where, ‘hey I just don’t want to hear about it, I don’t want to know about it,’” said Fiala. “They don’t deny the fact that it’s real, they’ve just lost the ability to give it any more cognitive or emotional energy.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

