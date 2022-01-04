Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pine Tree High names Lane new AD, Bachman as head football coach

Pine Tree Pirates (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pine Tree Pirates (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Pine Tree ISD will see a change of leadership in their athletic department this summer.

Kerry Lane will become the new athletic director in the summer following the retirement of current AD Jody Berryhill. Lane confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

With Lane taking over the administrative side of the department current offensive coordinator Jason Bachman will be the new head football coach.

Pine Tree was 28-24-1 under Lane. Their best success was in 2020 when the team went 9-2-1 and won their first playoff game since 1976.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police arrested Amanda Ebarb as a suspect in a New Year's Eve robbery and assault...
Lufkin woman gets 8 years for convenience store robbery
Nacogdoches man identified as victim of New Year’s Eve pedestrian crash
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash
Shooting investigation
Bullet fired into Nacogdoches County bedroom tied to celebration
The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Police: Suspect or suspects broke into Nacogdoches pharmacy, stole ‘large amount’ of prescription drugs

Latest News

Josh Thompson
Nacogdoches’ Josh Thompson preparing for Senior Bowl, NFL Combine
Hudson basketball
Hudson brings home title from Houston County Holiday Classic
College Station runs past Nacogdoches 64-36 to start Aggieland Invitational
Lufkin basketball
Lufkin basketball off to an impressive 12-2 start