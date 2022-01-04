Pine Tree High names Lane new AD, Bachman as head football coach

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Pine Tree ISD will see a change of leadership in their athletic department this summer.

Kerry Lane will become the new athletic director in the summer following the retirement of current AD Jody Berryhill. Lane confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

With Lane taking over the administrative side of the department current offensive coordinator Jason Bachman will be the new head football coach.

Pine Tree was 28-24-1 under Lane. Their best success was in 2020 when the team went 9-2-1 and won their first playoff game since 1976.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.