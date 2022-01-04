Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

RC Slocum announces he is cancer free

By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a Facebook post late Monday night, beloved former Texas A&M Head Coach RC Slocum announced he is cancer free.

Slocum was diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma last summer, where he underwent chemotherapy until late last year.

In his post on Facebook, he thanked Dr. Nathan Fowler of M.D. Anderson in Houston, and Dr. Juddi Yeh and all the staff at Baylor Scott and White in College Station.

In addition to impacting countless lives around the sporting world, Slocum tallied 123 wins in 14 seasons as the Aggie head coach from 1989-2002. His .865 winning percentage remains the highest in Southwest Conference history.

Today, I had testing done at M.D. Anderson in Houston and met with my doctor there, Dr. Nathan Fowler, Head of the...

Posted by RC Slocum on Monday, January 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police arrested Amanda Ebarb as a suspect in a New Year's Eve robbery and assault...
Lufkin woman gets 8 years for convenience store robbery
Rojae Deajon Kizzee has been arrested following a manhunt.
Trinity woman awakens to find man in home trying to steal dog
“Bautista sexually assaulted her at least twice a month while she was the age of 12 and 13,”...
Nacogdoches man arrested on 9 child sexual abuse charges
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Nacogdoches man identified as victim of New Year’s Eve pedestrian crash

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Some patchy fog this morning
Northeast Texas Career and Technology Center set to re-open January 18.
East Texas CTE building opening Jan. 18 following extensive winter storm repairs
Hog Traps
Harrison County soon to employ use of new wild hog traps
Buckner Park
Authorities seeking information on vandalism that occurred at Buckner Park
Costly Leaky Urinal
Nacogdoches property owner asking for city’s help with leaky urinal bill