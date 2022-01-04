RC Slocum announces he is cancer free

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a Facebook post late Monday night, beloved former Texas A&M Head Coach RC Slocum announced he is cancer free.

Slocum was diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma last summer, where he underwent chemotherapy until late last year.

In his post on Facebook, he thanked Dr. Nathan Fowler of M.D. Anderson in Houston, and Dr. Juddi Yeh and all the staff at Baylor Scott and White in College Station.

In addition to impacting countless lives around the sporting world, Slocum tallied 123 wins in 14 seasons as the Aggie head coach from 1989-2002. His .865 winning percentage remains the highest in Southwest Conference history.

