Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies this afternoon with highs reaching the low 60s and upper 50s. Breezy at times too. This evening, increasing cloud cover and overnight lows in the low 40s. Patchy fog will be possible tomorrow morning, but temperatures will be above freezing so we shouldn’t have to worry about any frost or freezing fog. Tomorrow there is a low chance for a few sprinkles, nothing too significant though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. By Thursday, a front will have moved through. Our highs will drop to the low 50s for Thursday, and we’ll stay there for Friday as well. The weekend does look wet, with moderate rain chances now. Showers arrive Saturday and stick around for the overnight, by Sunday afternoon could start to dry out. Weekend temps will be above normal, in the upper 60s and maybe low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

