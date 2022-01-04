Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy and warmer today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cold start with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the 20s.  Expect south winds to pick up through the day, gusting to 12-15 mph.  This will help warm things up more than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.  A few clouds roll in tonight with partly cloudy skies expected tomorrow.  Temperatures will once again be mild with highs in the lower 60s.  By late tomorrow afternoon, a cold front moves into East Texas.  There is a very slight chance for a few sprinkles along the front and temperatures will drop with highs near 50 degrees for the end of the week.  There is a better chance for rain this weekend with another cold front headed to East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police arrested Amanda Ebarb as a suspect in a New Year's Eve robbery and assault...
Lufkin woman gets 8 years for convenience store robbery
Nacogdoches man identified as victim of New Year’s Eve pedestrian crash
Missing Longview man found dead 2 months after crash
The Nacogdoches Police Department is investtigating car burglaries that occurred in the...
Police: Suspect or suspects broke into Nacogdoches pharmacy, stole ‘large amount’ of prescription drugs
Shooting investigation
Bullet fired into Nacogdoches County bedroom tied to celebration

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 1-4-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 1-4-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 1-4-22
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips